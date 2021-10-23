Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 193,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,021,483 shares.The stock last traded at $11.15 and had previously closed at $10.17.

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Altimeter Growth in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

