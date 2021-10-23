Amar K. Goel Sells 17,613 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 17,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $528,566.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PubMatic stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $1,942,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $2,926,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

