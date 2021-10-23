Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) is Cipher Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Cipher Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for 1.1% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 478,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,149. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.