América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Shares Down 3.5%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) shares were down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 39,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,502,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in América Móvil by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $959,596,000 after buying an additional 8,399,065 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,857 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,778 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,390,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 727,746 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

