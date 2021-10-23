American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.040-$-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.96 billion-$8.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.85 billion.American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

