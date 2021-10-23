American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $106.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.49.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.42. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after acquiring an additional 390,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after acquiring an additional 424,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after acquiring an additional 226,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

