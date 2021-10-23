American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.37. 2,525,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,546. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.