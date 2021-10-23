American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $47.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.34.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $40.37 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,718,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

