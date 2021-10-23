American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $155.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.75. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Resources by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

