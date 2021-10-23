American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of American Water Works worth $47,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,909,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,171,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,564,000 after acquiring an additional 155,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $175.81 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

