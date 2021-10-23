AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get AMMO alerts:

POWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.00 and a beta of -0.68. AMMO has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that AMMO will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMMO by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after buying an additional 3,541,730 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $22,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMMO by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after buying an additional 825,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMMO by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 718,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMMO (POWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.