Amon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,252.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $3,252.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00051185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00205024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00103099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

