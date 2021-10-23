Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMPH. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $921.73 million, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 243,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 185,684 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 166,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 137,084 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.