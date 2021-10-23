Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Shares of ADI opened at $178.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $180.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

