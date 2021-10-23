Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,177. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

