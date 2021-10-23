Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report sales of $100.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.18 million and the highest is $103.10 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $399.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $405.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $426.41 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $438.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,692,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.17. The company had a trading volume of 122,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $130.64 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.74 and a 200 day moving average of $166.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

