Analysts Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.26. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.07. 2,495,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.94. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $453,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $202,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 343.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,440 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 733.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 61.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,390 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

