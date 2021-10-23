Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce $405.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.90 million and the highest is $413.30 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.23.

EXR traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $185.93. 528,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,859. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

