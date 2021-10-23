Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.39. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 287.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSKA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In other Heska news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 341.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 83.4% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSKA opened at $228.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,204.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. Heska has a 1 year low of $109.83 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.44.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

