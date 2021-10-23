Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Earnings of $4.01 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce $4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 568.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $15.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $14.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

WLK stock opened at $101.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 45.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 251,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,799,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,033,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

