Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Target Price at $349.50

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.50.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,097,000 after acquiring an additional 52,866 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
