Analysts Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) PT at $53.75

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,452,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,211,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

