Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DWVYF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

