Analysts Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $78.14

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE LMND opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $430,473. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,299,000 after buying an additional 371,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,613,000 after buying an additional 48,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $54,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

