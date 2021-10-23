Analysts Set RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT at €610.78

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €610.78 ($718.56).

Several research firms have recently commented on RAA. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of FRA:RAA traded up €10.40 ($12.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €850.40 ($1,000.47). The company had a trading volume of 5,072 shares. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a fifty day moving average of €880.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €804.72.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.