Analysts Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Target Price at $61.86

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.36. 576,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Sealed Air has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

