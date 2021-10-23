Analysts Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Price Target at $78.38

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 681,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. Textron has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 24.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Textron by 44.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,111 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 25.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,414,000 after acquiring an additional 48,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

