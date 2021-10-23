Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) PT at C$17.72

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.72.

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TSE:TCN traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 382,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$10.70 and a 1-year high of C$17.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.