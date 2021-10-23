Analyzing Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) & Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bioventus and Neovasc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Neovasc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bioventus presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.62%. Neovasc has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Neovasc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Bioventus.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus N/A N/A N/A Neovasc -1,162.20% -66.97% -44.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and Neovasc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $321.16 million 2.70 $16.41 million $7.56 2.02 Neovasc $1.96 million 27.59 -$28.69 million ($1.71) -0.47

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bioventus beats Neovasc on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

