Analyzing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) & Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Cronos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 2.13 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Cronos Group $46.72 million 45.14 -$73.14 million ($0.38) -14.87

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% Cronos Group -258.59% -9.48% -8.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Charlie’s and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 53.98%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

