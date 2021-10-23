Analyzing Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daseke and NextPlay Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.45 billion 0.42 $4.10 million $0.52 18.92 NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,850.79 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Daseke shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke 3.52% 90.83% 6.25% NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Volatility & Risk

Daseke has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Daseke and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 1 3 0 2.75 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Daseke presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 3.32%. NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Daseke.

Summary

Daseke beats NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment focuses on transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke in November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

