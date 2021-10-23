Analyzing Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Atlas alerts:

This table compares Atlas and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 14.62% 10.28% 3.96% Euronav -28.67% -7.52% -4.55%

This table compares Atlas and Euronav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.42 billion 2.49 $192.60 million $0.97 14.70 Euronav $1.23 billion 1.80 $473.24 million $2.25 4.88

Euronav has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlas pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Euronav pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Atlas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Atlas and Euronav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 3 2 0 2.40 Euronav 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atlas presently has a consensus price target of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 50.07%. Euronav has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.19%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than Euronav.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas beats Euronav on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.