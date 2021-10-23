Analyzing Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) & Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nexters and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexters N/A N/A N/A Perficient 6.64% 20.43% 10.51%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nexters and Perficient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A Perficient 0 1 4 0 2.80

Perficient has a consensus price target of $127.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.85%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than Nexters.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexters and Perficient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A Perficient $612.13 million 6.66 $30.18 million $2.04 60.72

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perficient beats Nexters on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexters

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

