Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $89.58.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

