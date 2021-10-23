Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 3,613 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 88,875 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44.

