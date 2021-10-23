Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $615,000 Investment in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Farmer Bros. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 17.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 52.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 89,050 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 22.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

FARM opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

