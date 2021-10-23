Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HERA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

