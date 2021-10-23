Andra AP fonden Buys 15,900 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $103.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.