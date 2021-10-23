Andra AP fonden Buys 46,100 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 44.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after buying an additional 1,392,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,654,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

ABT opened at $126.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average of $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

