Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,085,020 shares of company stock worth $83,720,562. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

SCHW opened at $83.55 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

