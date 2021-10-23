Andra AP fonden Has $18.74 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after acquiring an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

