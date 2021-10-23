Andra AP fonden Purchases 24,600 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.80. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

