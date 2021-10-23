Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. NIO makes up 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NIO were worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO opened at $38.88 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.