Andrew Bassat Sells 1,500,000 Shares of SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) insider Andrew Bassat sold 1,500,000 shares of SEEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.92 ($22.80), for a total value of A$47,880,000.00 ($34,200,000.00).

Andrew Bassat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Andrew Bassat 67,520 shares of SEEK stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. SEEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

