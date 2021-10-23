Andrew Bassat Sells 1,500,000 Shares of SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) insider Andrew Bassat sold 1,500,000 shares of SEEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.92 ($22.80), for a total value of A$47,880,000.00 ($34,200,000.00).
Andrew Bassat also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Andrew Bassat 67,520 shares of SEEK stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.
About SEEK
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.
