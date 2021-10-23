Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,411.11 ($44.57).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,757 ($36.02) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,909.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $2.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders acquired 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048 over the last quarter.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

