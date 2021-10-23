AnimalGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.32 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $873,660.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00207922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

AnimalGo is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

