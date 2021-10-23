APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 11,684 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 99.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

RLX stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

