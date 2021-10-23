Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 368.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

