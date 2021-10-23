Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report $90.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.60 million. Appian posted sales of $77.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $356.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $356.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $417.28 million, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $422.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Appian by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Appian by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. 299,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -141.80 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $260.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.40.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

