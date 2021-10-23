AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.91. AptarGroup posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

ATR traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.77. 131,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.